Everything from a bed and breakfast to office space is under consideration for the future of Annaburg Manor in Manassas.

The house dates to 1892, when brewer Robert Portner had it built to serve as a summer home for his family. When completed, the home featured 35 rooms, electricity and an early form of mechanical air conditioning.

According to the city’s history, Portner left the estate and $10,000 to the Manasseh Lodge of Masons. From 1960 to 2007, the home was used as a nursing home and rehab center by Prince William Hospital (now Novant), after which it sat idle.

The city of Manassas bought the home and 3.65 acres at 9201 Maple St. in July for $846,000. Novant promised to match the first $75,000 raised toward the building’s rehabilitation.

Manassas Community Development Director Elizabeth Via-Gossman says the 127-year-old estate has a long way to go before it’s put to a new use. At a community input session in December, ideas for the house included museum space, a brewery or a wedding venue.

A master plan process will begin in the spring with a citizen advisory committee tasked with finding the best potential uses for the home and the adjacent 3.65 acres of park space. But the city has already begun the most urgent work, repairing the roof and clearing the large home of any unwanted residents.

“Water was definitely getting in from the roof and unfortunately there were lots of birds inside,” Via-Gossman said.

The park space at the site will be the first item for major renovations, with community suggestions largely featuring ideas for a playground and gardens. Via-Gossman says the plan for the outdoor space should be completed by the fall, after which the department will go to City Council for funding. Some improvements could come as early as the spring with additional picnic tables and benches.

“Generally people wanted it to stay what we call passive — with gardens, walkways, picnic tables,” Via-Gossman said. “People wanted a playground, but not what I’d call big, active recreation, so no basketball courts or baseball fields.”