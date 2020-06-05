A rally in response to the killing of George Floyd is planned for Saturday in Manassas.

Scheduled for 3 p.m. in front of the Manassas Museum, the gathering is billed as a “discussion forum on how to make a difference beyond the protest,” according to a poster being distributed on social media platforms.

Since Floyd’s May 25 death at the hands of Minneapolis police, a series of protests have taken place in Manassas and throughout Prince William County.

Last weekend, two protests were followed by minor property damage in both localities, and a series of arrests were made May 30 by Prince William police. Law enforcement used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowd. But the majority of demonstrations that have taken place have remained peaceful throughout, with police needed only to close certain roadways.

On Wednesday, Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish and the city council released a joint statement saying the city mourned Floyd’s death.

“We know that this has been an extremely emotional time for the entire county and that we have suffered as a community along with other communities across the United States. The Manassas City Council shares your grief for a country in turmoil. Our hope is for this strife to turn into conversations and change that will be the catalyst for a future without racial tensions of inequality,” the statement read.

“Over the last few days there have been organized demonstrations and peaceful protests in and around our City. We have heard your voice your anguish and pain. We support your right to peacefully express your concerns. We will work to create a world that reflects the values of diversity, inclusion and equity for all.”