Santa arrives at Manassas Mall at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 in the At Home court. He’ll be there through Christmas Eve to visit with kids of all ages, families and furry friends, according to a release. Santa’s helpers will be on hand to make sure they capture that special moment with a photo.
This year Manassas Mall will host Santa Cares — a sensory friendly visit with Santa on Dec. 8 from 8-9:30 a.m. The event allows children within every spectrum of special needs and their families to experience a visit with Santa in a comforting environment prior to public hours.
Accommodations are made to support the sensory, physical and developmental needs for your visit with Santa. Reserve your complimentary ticket online.
There will also be three Paws & Santa Claus Pet Photo nights on Dec. 1, 8 and 15 from 3-6 p.m. Bring your pets along with friends and family for photos taken with Santa. Use entrance 4 and keep all pets on a leash or in a crate.
For further information on holiday events, mall stores or holiday hours, please visit the Manassas Mall website at www.ManassasMall.com.
