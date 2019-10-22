Semper K9 and Manassas Mall are looking for community groups, organizations or businesses to sponsor Christmas trees for the first annual Semper K9 Festival of Trees. The event will be held Nov. 8-17 at Manassas Mall and will feature a holiday themed room filled with Christmas trees that are uniquely designed and decorated by sponsors, according to a news release.
Combat veteran founded and operated, Semper K9’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for wounded and disabled service members by providing them with trained service dogs. Using rescued and donated dogs, Semper K9 trains and places service dogs free of charge with wounded service members.
Trees donated to the Festival of Trees will be displayed for shoppers and visitors in the mall and various events will take place to showcase them. On Nov. 17, all trees will be auctioned off at a special VIP auction, and proceeds from the auction will benefit the Semper K9 Assistance Dogs program.
For more information about the Festival of Trees, Semper K9 organization or to sponsor a tree, please contact Amanda Baity at amanda@semperk9.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.