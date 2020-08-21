Work has begun on the Annaburg Manor building, with crews replacing the 128-year old building’s roof and “cleaning up” the neglected structure to lay the groundwork for future renovation.

Expected to take about four months, the first phase of construction is largely designed to prevent further water damage that’s plagued the building for years. With $850,000 allocated from the Manassas City Council, Durable Restoration Co. will install a Vermont black slate roof, restore the gutters and cornices below, and clean the mold that had built up.

“We found shards of slate that we believe to be roof material,” Manassas Community Development Director Liz Via-Gossman said. “The slates were found in the attic and we’re pretty sure from the shards we found that it had this Vermont slate roof.”

Brewer Robert Portner had the house built in 1892 as a summer home for his family. When it was finished, the house had 35 rooms, electricity and an early form of mechanical air conditioning for which Portner held the patent. When he died, Portner left the property and $10,000 to the Manasseh Lodge of Masons, and from 1960 to 2007 it served as a nursing home and rehab center used by Prince William Medical Center.

The building sat idle until the city bought it and the 3.65 acres at 9201 Maple St. in 2019 for $846,000 from the hospital’s parent company, Novant Health UVA Health Systems.

When the city first acquired the property, there was extensive water damage and wildlife taking up residence. Novant is contributing $75,000 to the full rehabilitation, which will occur after a community planning process settles on a use for the building and park space.

“It looks all moldy and gross,” Via-Gossman said. “But we’re going to get that all cleaned up.”

Ideas floated so far for the building range from a bed and breakfast and wedding venue to a brewery.

“Over a span of four months, Durable will be replacing the asphalt shingle roof with historical accurate Vermont black slate, installing a copper box gutter system, and addressing the paint coatings along with other restoration work,” the contractor said in a press release. “Once the restoration process is complete, Annaburg Manor will look just as beautiful as it did over 120 years ago.”