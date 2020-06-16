Manassas Park City Council approved a $39.9 million plan Tuesday night for a public-private partnership to construct a new city hall, as well as residential and commercial units downtown, giving the green light to phase three of a long-running, four-part City Center development plan.
But a group of local preservationists and a mayoral candidate are trying to save a 200-year-old house and one-time Confederate army encampment that will need to be destroyed or moved to make way for the development.
At the heart of the controversy is what’s known as the Conner House. A two-story stone residence largely built between 1810 and 1820, it served as headquarters for Joseph Johnston, a Confederate general during the First Battle of Manassas in 1861. According to the 1979 application that got the building added to the National Register of Historic Places, it also served as a hospital for soldiers wounded during the First and Second Battles of Manassas. Overlooking the Orange and Alexandria Railroad, “the property served as the site of Confederate encampments throughout the war,” the application reads.
In 1973, the then-town of Manassa Park purchased the property. Almost nothing inside of the building is original or historically significant at this point, according to the historic places application.
Some preservationists in Manassas Park and nearby localities are arguing that the city hasn’t been transparent from the start that the house’s fate remains up in the air. A public hearing on the land transfer was held June 2, but the preservationists, galvanized in part by former council member Michael Carrera, who is running for mayor in the fall, are saying the city didn’t do enough to advertise that the house itself was on the chopping block. The June 2 agenda makes no specific mention of the house.
On Tuesday, Mayor Jeanette Rishell said that the city would be happy to facilitate a partnership between preservation groups and a developer with the goal of moving the house. It being a very old stone house, however, the moving process would be expensive, and Rishell said the city wouldn’t foot the bill. She also said that when the third phase of the downtown development was being planned, the city couldn’t have both maximized the potential tax revenue return while also carving out the house’s plot.
“The city does not have the resources or the funding to contribute to the moving of the house,” Rishell said. “The city would not be able to contribute financially … but I do think the city has been very transparent as to what the land is that’s involved in the project. Everyone in Manassas Park knows where the structures are in the downtown area. … We’re trying to optimize the value of what we do in the downtown area and in order to do that we need the entire piece of land as part of that deal.
On Monday, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources weighed in, sending Rishell and the council a letter urging the city not to demolish the house.
“Perhaps its restoration as a civic amenity by the City of Manassas Park could render it an educational historic asset rather than a liability and could be enjoyed by residents and tourists alike,” wrote VDHR Director of Community Services Division David Edwards. “The city’s most historic resource could provide a touchstone to Manassas Park and the region’s past.”
City Manager Laszlo Palko told InsideNoVa on Tuesday that he’d been contacted by one local developer about the idea of moving the house, and that he’d also happily continue to serve as a go-between for any potential mover and preservation groups like the Bull Run Civil War Roundtable, which Palko said had expressed concern for the building. Palko added that the interested parties also had some time to find a solution, as construction on the area likely won’t begin for another year.
But some citizens fear that the cost to move it will likely prove prohibitive.
Ellen Percy, a Manassas resident who served as the director for the Turn the Mill Around Campaign — which fought for the restoration of The Chapman-Beverly Mill in Broad Run — said the city was making a mistake by committing to the project without already having a way to preserve the Conner House.
“It’s a house with a history, it’s beautifully-proportioned, and I think people are attracted to old houses, they feel a sense of spiritual connection,” Percy said. “Manassas Park, so much of it is new construction or rehabbed construction, so just having a couple of older buildings gives people a sense of place, and it’s a visual delight. It’s just such a shame to knock it down to build another bland building that a developer will make a lot of money off.”
The council voted Tuesday night to approve the phase three project by a 3-2 vote, with Vice Mayor Preston Banks and Councilmember Donald Shuemaker voting against the project and Councilmember Haseeb Javed abstaining.
But Palko and Rishell are insisting that the city’s previous financial mismanagement makes it imperative that downtown development continue to grow the city’s tax base. To pay for the city hall, the city will enter into a 30-year lease-to-buy agreement with McLean-based developer Norton Scott, paying the developer nearly $1 million in the first year and $1.3 million annually after that.
Palko estimates that the tax revenues generated from the project would exceed the lease cost by over $800,000 beginning in 2025, and revenues from the proffer and land purchase by Norton Scott will be a net positive for the city’s bottom line barring a significant delay. Palko and Rishell have both said that the cost of bringing the current city hall to a point where it meets the government’s needs would be financially imprudent, and the ground floor of the city hall building will include space for a new public library and cafe, to which the city would hold the lease.
In her comments to the council Tuesday night, Rishell said that there would be no financial impact to current city residents because of the project, and that the city desperately needed to grow its tax base.
“Revenue is like a pie and we cut that pie into revenue slices for all the departments and the schools,” she said. “This project will increase the actual size of the pie.”
Beyond the concerns about the Conner House, Carrera thinks the plan will ultimately be a financial loser for the city, and Shuemaker expressed concerns that there was no anchor commercial tenant yet lined up for City Center.
“It’s time for the city to be less visionary and become more operational,” Carrera said. “Visionary gambles in the past have not played out in favor of the residents.”
For Osk Honeycutt, a Manassas Park resident of 10 years, the city giving up on the Conner House would be a disappointment.
“It’s a historic landmark and it’s a really nice building. The exterior seems pretty solid so it just seems like a terrible waste to demolish that piece of architecture,” she said. “It seems like the city never did anything with it.”
