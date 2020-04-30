Manassas Park moves ahead with new city hall, library

Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Thunder is possible early. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.