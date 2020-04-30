Manassas Park moves ahead with new city hall, library

A plan to commit $46 million for a new Manassas Park City Hall and library is on its way to the City Council next week.
Phase three of the city’s long-running, four-part City Center development plan would establish a public-private partnership with McLean-based developer Norton Scott, which — along with home-builder Toll Brothers — would build a new city hall with space for a public library, theater complex, retail space and residential units in the city’s downtown.
Between a proffer and the cost of the land, currently owned by the city, Norton Scott would pay Manassas Park $14.1 million. But to cover the cost of the new city building, Manassas Park would enter into a 30-year lease, paying the developer $1 million for the first year and $1.5 million annually for the remaining years.
The council is expected to consider the proposal in its meeting May 5.
City Manager Laszlo Palko is projecting that by the third year of the lease, tax revenues from the project’s residential component would cover the cost of the lease. And the city can use money from the land sale and proffer to cover the first years of the agreement, before the project starts generating revenue.
He said the current city hall building has a number of challenges. For starters, it was never designed for office space. Built in the 1970s, the building was designed for industrial use, creating problems for city departments that need to handle walk-ins. Secondly, Palko said, the city’s government hasn’t kept up with maintenance. Bathrooms, the HVAC system and the elevators would all need significant and costly renovations to keep the building in use much longer.
Once the new city hall building is open, the old city hall would be demolished and a nine-screen movie theater development with a public event space would be built in its place.
“All facilities have a life cycle, and if you’re not doing the maintenance it just means the asset depreciates faster,” Palko said.
The city's lease with Norton Scott would begin once the city building is completed, and Palko’s assessment projects that tax revenues would exceed the lease cost by at least $400,000 starting in 2025.
Mayor Jeanette Rishell supports the plan, saying increased tax revenues would generate additional funds for the cash-strapped city. Despite the highest real estate tax rate in the state, city staff pay has remained largely flat, and teacher salaries are the lowest in Northern Virginia. For years, debt has weighed the city down.
And everyone agrees that the city has been burned in its quest for downtown retail before. Phase one of the City Center project brought 291 residential units and 49,000 square feet of retail space to the area, but while the residential part has filled up easily, 23 of 25 available storefronts have remained vacant since they were completed in the late 2000s. Further residential and office construction for phase two has been leased, but the retail component still hasn’t taken off.
Michael Carrera, a former city council member who is challenging Rishell for mayor in the November election, doesn’t buy Palko’s tax revenue projections and says he’s seen too many big-ticket projects that were supposed to pay for themselves flounder.
Carrera says the project would be a continuation of fiscal practices from the 2000s that landed the city in significant debt. The city is still paying down over $120 million in general obligation debt used to expand schools and build a new fire station, police station and community center just before the 2008 economic crash. Annual debt service payments will cost $10.48 million until the 2022 fiscal year, when they fall to just over $8 million.
“It’s time for the city to be less visionary and become more operational,” Carrera said. “Visionary gambles in the past have not played out in favor of the residents.”
At $1.55 per $100 in assessed value, the city has the highest real estate tax rate in the state, and Carrera says revenues from future developments should be spent on schools, city staff raises or tax decreases rather than paying off the lease on a new city hall.
Councilmember Donald Shuemaker hasn’t committed to voting one way or another for the proposal, but he said he has a lot of reservations about the plan. By his count, Shuemaker says, the votes are there for the project to clear the council, but he’d like to see the city do more to make commercial property downtown more attractive, and would prefer more office space than residential in the next phase. Shuemaker also isn’t convinced that the city needs to be committing resources to a new city hall right now. He too would rather see tax revenues from downtown development be committed elsewhere.
“Every dollar you spend on city hall, you can’t use those same tax dollars to reduce tax rates or increase pay, we haven’t done a good job for city employees for a long period of time,” Shuemaker said. “This is going to be the center, the heart of our city, and we only have one shot to get it right. This isn’t Prince William County where if it doesn’t work, we can just develop somewhere else.”
But Rishell insists that the project will ultimately bring in revenues that can be used to address needs like those of the school system. And she says that the city shouldn’t pass up an opportunity to address one of its major capital needs — a new city hall — without taking on additional debt.
Though the project does commit future city funds, it’s technically considered liability rather than debt, and in a worst case scenario, the city could exit the lease agreement at significant expense to its credit standing. In Virginia, there’s no way to get out of general obligation debt, it can only be refinanced and deferred.
“This project could go away tomorrow, and that would not increase our ability to fund the schools. In fact, over time it would make it far more difficult to fund the schools,” Rishell said. “We would not have the revenue coming in from this increased development that we could allocate to the schools.”
