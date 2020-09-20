Update, 8:35 p.m. - Manassas Park police say an elderly couple missing earlier in the day Sunday has been located. A senior alert has been canceled.
--------
Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing elderly couple from Manassas Park last seen leaving Novant Health UVA Northern Virginia Medical Center in Manassas.
Manassas Park police are searching for 79-year-old Shirley Seay and her 77-year-old husband Roger Seay. The two were last seen about 12:30 a.m. at the hospital on Sudley Road.
Shirley Seay is Black, about 5'5" and 171 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black dress and light brown beaded necklace. Roger Seay is also Black, about 5'4" and 160 pounds with hazel eyes and white hair. His right arm shakes.
The couple departed the hospital in a beige 2002 Toyota 4-Runner with Virginia places WSW-7439. The two were possibly headed to Cabbel Drive in Manassas Park.
Shirley Seay suffers from Alzheimer's disease, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Manassas Park police at 703-361-1136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.