The developer of a proposed 88-unit condo development on the Occoquan River has delayed an application until next month. The Occoquan Planning Commission went ahead with a scheduled public hearing Sept. 24, drawing a standing-room-only crowd to Town Hall as residents offered concerns about the project.
The proposal form Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Investments would be the largest building in the town, with five floors, nearly 6,600-square-feet of retail space and 235 parking spaces. It would replace several existing buildings and a large, unused boat shed on the western end of Mill Street.
The developer has proposed to build one- to two-bedroom condos, many of which will have balconies overlooking either the Occoquan River or the town, according to the permit application. The project includes a riverwalk running the length of the development in an area currently not accessible to the public.
The developer is requesting a permit to allow residential use on properties zoned as general business. It will also ask the town for an increase in the maximum height from 35 feet to 63.61 feet, and to waive a required setback from the road of 5 feet.
Town Councilman Eliot Perkins, who chairs the planning commission, said no reason was given for the deferment, but said the applicant may have wanted more time to prepare.
“The applicant is asking for a time out, and going back to the locker room. I view that as a positive,” Perkins said.
Occoquan resident Amy Barnes said this would be an intrusion into the town’s historic district and would cause downtown to overshadow its defining features.
“I think there are bigger issues than one property but the big picture issue is what we’re doing to Occoquan’s environment, which is why we all live here, and what we enjoy about it,” Barnes said.
Joan Cantor and others in the meeting expressed concern over the traffic that would result from 88 condos being added to a town with only two narrow two-lane roads in or out of town.
Phil Blevins, a 20-year town resident, said the nature of Occoquan is one reason he became an architect.
“The development is too large, and creates a wall effect, blocking one of last vantage points you have of the river, and there’s no retail space on the waterfront side,” said Blevins.
Lance Houghton, owner of historic Rockledge Mansion next to the development site said The Mill at Occoquan looks like it was designed by engineers, not architects, and that it does not add to the beauty of Occoquan.
Lisa Harriet, Occoquan resident since 2014, is a Foreign Service officer who has spent her career overseas, and when she came to live in the states for the first time, she said she wanted a small town life for her family.
“We looked for a quintessential American experience,” Harriet said. “We love walking down into town, we go to the park, we chat with neighbors that we see, and I chose Occoquan because I didn’t want to live where there are concrete monstrosities everywhere. This place has character; this place has a feeling of home, and this development will take that away.”
Councilmember Perkins applauded residents’ desire to speak on the project, but stressed the importance of everyone returning next month for the public hearing so the applicant can hear directly from the town’s citizens.
For those unable to attend the Oct. 22 public hearing, Perkins said comments or questions for the developer could be emailed to eperkins@occoquanva.gov.
