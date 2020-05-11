(Submitted) Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic (COVID19), a Scout’s responsibilities don’t stop and that has remained true for Troop 1369 now more than ever. Immediately following the shutdown of non-essential businesses and schools within Northern Virginia, leaders from Troop 1369 began putting parameters in place to ensure troop involvement continued. Our Senior Patrol Leader ensured all scouts completed the Cyber Chip while parent volunteers and leaders from the Troop began setting up weekly Zoom calls. The Troop quickly learned that through Zoom, Scouts could still work on required learning, conduct demonstrations, and even have individual competitions. Parents are, of course, required to be present for safety reasons but since everyone has the same mindset that these Scouts have already had their lives turned topsy turvey with the loss of school, sports, and Church, the Scouts didn’t need to lose Scouting as well. Troop 1369 wanted to ensure its Scouts could continue making strides and not lose their drive and momentum to accomplish their goals. Therefore, Troop and Patrol meetings continued (virtually), along with Scoutmaster Conferences, Patrol Leaders Councils, Troop Committee Meetings and on Sunday, May 3, a few individuals put their masks on, and sat six feet away from one another to conduct an Eagle Board of Review to give one Scout his dream of becoming an Eagle.
Today, more than forty days in quarantine, many are still feeling confusion as well as uncertainty. According to a report by Pew Social Trends (2020), “ Nearly nine-in-ten U.S. adults say their lives have changed at least a little as a result of the COVID-19 breakout, including 44% who say their life has changed in a major way” (Retrieved at www.pewsocialtrends.org). The Troop is accepting of the fact that change has happened and this “new normal” requires creativity and thinking outside the box. The Troop will be holding their first virtual camp-in later this month. They are not sure what that will be like, but as scouts do, they will continue to persevere and take on any new challenge that it is thrown their way.
