A Triangle-area man died Sunday in a crash on Interstate 395.
Wayne A. Murray, 51, was driving a 1997 Ford Pickup heading south just past Duke Street at 2:15 a.m. when the truck entered a closed lane that was part of a work zone and struck a 2009 Mack Truck that was in operation by the work zone crew, according to the Virginia State Police.
Murray died at the scene, VSP spokesperson Shelby Crouch said. The driver of the Mack truck was not injured.
The State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team responded to the crash and are assisting with the ongoing investigation.
