Signs with "I can't breathe" and "Black Lives Matter" were raised high by about 50 people protested on a busy corner near Potomac Mills on Friday in response to the killing a George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.
The officer responsible, Derek Chauvin, was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Protestors held signs at the corner of Smoketown Road and Opitz Boulevard and chanted "no justice, no peace" and "hands up, don't shoot." Protestors were at three different corners of the intersection as cars honked and drivers held a hand out the window to show support.
Woodbridge resident Monae Spencer said she attended to take a stand.
"They keep killing us," she said. "I have a black brother and father. I need to make sure they're protected."
She said she was there to ensure justice for Floyd.
"At the end of the day, will we get justice for him?" She said. "It's just crazy. A lot of people don't understand. No one understands what it feels like to be black and be hated because of the color of your skin."
Spencer said she attended in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When you truly stand for something, you're going to come out and show your support," she said.
Woodbridge resident Paul Le said he attended the protest to stand for equality and justice.
"It's not a riot or protest, it's a revolution," he said. "We want to fight for justice — what's right and fair."
Le said racial segregation ended in modern history.
"We are in an era of transition, in order to do that we have to protest," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.