Woodbridge political consultant Karen Farrell won her eighth episode of "Jeopardy!" on Monday night.

Farrell so far has earned $159,603 and she has qualified for the popular quiz show's tournament of champions.

The match Monday included a second resident from Northern Virginia: Fairfax student Sayeed Akhtar.

"It's one of the most exciting things that has every happened to me," she told producers following her fifth win that aired Jan. 1. "It's hard to believe."

Farrell noted it has been a surreal experience being on stage answering questions in the 34-year-old game show.

"Getting to meet Alex was amazing and getting to be a part of something I've been watching my whole life," she said.

Farrell told producers she's thankful for her husband and her parents for their support, and noted that part of her winnings will need to go to her little girl who she has missed while filming the show.

"I have a new daughter, so I'm probably going to put a little bit away for her education, maybe buy her a few toys and do some traveling," she said.