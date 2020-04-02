When she was laid off from her general manager position at Not Your Average Joe’s restaurant in Woodbridge, Carla Thompson says her first thought wasn’t even about herself. She was more concerned with her 49-person staff, people who’d be losing their jobs, as well.
“Three had babies in the last couple months, five were in the process of planning a wedding, I have one staff member whose husband was laid off in December,” Thompson said. “I have a staff member who’s in nursing school and has a young daughter and just found out she’s pregnant. Nobody’s in a situation where this is a good time to lose their job.”
Since March 17, when the restaurant shuttered and the staff was laid off, Thompson had time to think about her own circumstances. She’s filed for unemployment, but hasn’t yet been approved (she said the process took roughly 40 minutes and was fairly straightforward), but the 32-year veteran of the restaurant industry says she’ll be fine. It’s still her staff that worries her the most.
She quickly started a GoFundMe, soliciting donations for the employees who’ve lost their income. With so many in need, though, and so many others strapped for cash, it didn’t take off like she’d hoped. Still, on Monday, she was happy to distribute what she’d raised. Forty of the staff members came to the restaurant to pick up $36 each.
“It’s not a lot, but obviously they need it,” Thompson says.
The hope amongst the staff is that this will all be temporary. Two employees Thompson knows of have already filed for and received unemployment benefits. Others are looking for work elsewhere, many in the hope that they will work part time or leave when the restaurant reopens.
Thompson checks in with a number of employees via text every day, and she said everyone’s been assured that if the restaurant reopens fully staffed, they can have their old jobs back.
“I don’t think there’s anybody in the country who isn’t concerned about the future right now. I never thought I’d see a point like this in the United States where everything is shut down and restaurants are pretty much non-existent,” Thompson said. “But we’re a little family-oriented neighborhood restaurant. I keep in contact with them … All I’m trying to do is keep them emotionally together and letting them know there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”
