United by Uncomfortable Conversation Tea on Feb. 29

In recognition of Black History Month, a panel discussion Saturday in Woodbridge — ”United by Uncomfortable Conversation Tea.”
Event organizer Zakiya Mabery will interview Dr. Avis Jones-Deweever, a career reinvention strategist, diversity consultant and women’s empowerment expert, and Okey K Enyia, a student seeking his doctorate in Public Health with a concentration in Health Policy from George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health.
The event will be from 1-3 p.m. at Brickyard Woodbridge, 27000 Neabsco Common Place, Suite 101. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
Mabery has over 15 years experience in human capital and is active in diversity, equality and inclusion conversations. She firmly believes in inclusion and storytelling is the an effective catalyst to promote change.
The host of #GameChangerChat, Mabery will be interviewing Jones-Deweever and Enyia about their professional experiences. Some of the topics that will be covered are biases, microaggressions, the glass ceiling and branding yourself.
It will be an interactive environment, so feel free to share your experiences and ask questions.
The event will be ticketed and we will provide water, tea and small bites, and it will be streamed on social media.
