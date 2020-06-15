Woodbridge man celebrates $800,000 lottery win

A Woodbridge man recently celebrated an $800,000 win in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game.

Gary Pierpoint matched all five of the winning numbers in the April 13 drawing on eight tickets.

With a top prize of $100,000, his total winnings came to $800,000, according to a Virginia Lottery news release June 8.

The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

Pierpoint bought his tickets at Mapledale BP at 13601 Mapledale Ave. The winning numbers were 1-5-7-15-23. He selected the numbers using family birthdays.

Pierpoint, who is a business owner, said he often plays multiple tickets with the same numbers in the Cash 5 game, in order to hopefully get a “life-changing” prize.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Prince William County received more than $39.7 million in lottery funds for K-12 public education in Fiscal Year 2019, according to lottery officials.