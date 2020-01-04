Woodbridge political consultant Karen Farrell is on a "Jeopardy!" winning streak, securing her seventh win Friday night.
She won $24,200 Friday, bringing her total to $139,803. She has qualified for the popular quiz show's Tournament of Champions.
"It's one of the most exciting things that has every happened to me," she told producers following her fifth win Wednesday. "It's hard to believe."
Farrell noted it has been a surreal experience being on stage answering questions in the 34-year-old game show.
"Getting to meet Alex was amazing and getting to be a part of something I've been watching my whole life," she said.
Farrell told producers she's thankful for her husband and her parents for their support, and noted that part of her winnings will need to go to her little girl who she has missed while filming the show.
"I have a new daughter, so I'm probably going to put a little bit away for her education, maybe buy her a few toys and do some traveling," she said.
Go Karen! We are all proud of you here in Prince William County. Good luck with win number 7 tonight.
Congratulations Karen!
