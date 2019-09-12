Prince William police are asking for the public’s help locating an 11-year-old boy missing since Wednesday in Woodbridge.
Xa’vion Jalil Satcher is black, 4-foot-8 and 75 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with orange writing and blue jeans.
Satcher is believed to have left home voluntarily, but may be in need of assistance, police said in a statement.
Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
