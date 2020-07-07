Lottery winner cashes $777,777 ticket in Dumfries

Leo Cayetano was driving his mother home from the grocery store when they stopped for gas at SAI Express at 17164 Jefferson Davis Highway in Dumfries. She went inside and bought one scratcher ticket for each of them. Then she returned to the car and gave him the choice of which ticket he wanted.

He chose correctly — when they both scratched their tickets, his turned out to be a $777,777 winner, according to a Virginia Lottery news release.

The Triangle man is the second top prize winner in the Lucky 7s Multiplier game.

“It feels unreal,” he told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

Lucky 7s Multiplier is one of dozens of scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $10 to $777,777. There are still two more $777,777 prizes unclaimed in this game. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 734,400. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.27.

A computer engineer, Cayetano said he intends to use his winnings to help his family.

“Of course, I’m going to share it with my mother,” he said.