Viridium, a new 318-unit luxury apartment building in Woodbridge, has opened its doors.
PTM Partners and The IDI Group Companies joined new residents and local leaders to celebrate the grand opening in late January.
The building on the Occoquan River in Woodbridge completes a development vision IDI began implementing more than 15 years ago with the construction of Viridium’s sister building, Rivergate North, which features 402 apartments and was completed and leased in 2018, according to a news release.
“We are proud that our development vision has resulted in a lovely, state-of-the-art community to live in for hundreds of people,” Scott Meyer, chief financial officer at PTM, said in the release.
“It’s really rewarding to not only see this community through, but also to see what a wonderful lifestyle it is bringing to our tenants,” added IDI Managing Director Carlos Cecchi. “The community response to what we’ve created here has been outstanding, and we’re looking forward to being substantially occupied over the course of this year.”
Viridium was designed by Heffner Architects of Alexandria and built by John Moriarty & Associates of Arlington.
The property includes: a rooftop terrace with wooded views; a resort-inspired outdoor pool with sun deck; a health and fitness center; a club lounge; a co-working business lounge; a conference room; a gaming lounge; a theater; a pet-grooming facility and dog park; a putting green and corn hole, and EV charging stations.
Project financiers include United Bank, which provided $63.8 million in construction financing, and EB5 Capital, which directed $15 million to the project as a preferred equity investment, with approximately 30 EB-5 foreign investors from various backgrounds invested in the project.
Leasing and property management are being spearheaded by Bell Partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.