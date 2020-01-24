The first round of sweeping pay increases for more than 1,700 Prince William County employees will be reflected on Jan. 31 paychecks.

It’s the first phase of salary adjustments approved by supervisors in November that will mean raises for 896 full-time employees, 245 part-time employees and 569 provisional employees (employees who don’t qualify for benefits). That represents about 25 percent of the county’s workforce.

The first phase of pay increases will be paid for from savings from vacant positions. This first phase is estimated to cost $2.8 million in the current fiscal year 2020 and $5.6 million in fiscal year 2021, the first full year the new salaries will be in place, according to the county.

Hourly wages are set to increase by anywhere from 1 cent to $10.83 an hour for employees who were identified to receive an increase based on a study that was presented to the board in 2019. The study cost about $920,000, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by InsideNoVa.

The board of county supervisors voted 7-1 on Nov. 19 to approve new job classifications for 4,282 employees, along with the new pay levels. Gainesville Supervisor Pete Candland opposed the measure. The county has a total of 6,840 employees.

In the second phase, the consultants recommended pay adjustments for 1,592 employees based on their years in a position. That is expected to cost about $10.8 million in fiscal year 2021.

County Executive Christopher Martino is expected to recommend how to pay for those salary adjustments in his fiscal year 2021 budget to be presented in February.

The board will have to determine how to implement the second phase. Chair Ann Wheeler said she will wait to comment on budget items until the board has heard Martino’s proposal.

She said she knows the county has unmet needs, which is why budgets are difficult.

“There are strategic objectives that need to be addressed, as well as a changing state component,” she said. “I’m also excited to hear from the residents of the county about their priorities.”

Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, is one of only three current board members who were on the eight-member board when the first phase of pay increases was approved. She said this week that the county wanted to ensure that employees receive competitive wages and that the county can retain employees.

“Workforces change with time and technology,” she said. “Considering we haven’t really studied all the job classifications for over 20 years, we knew that there was a need for a fresh look.”

Lawson said no employees are set to receive a decrease in pay because of the study.

“I think it was well overdue, and we obviously want to invest in our employees that make our county run everyday,” she added.

During the budget process last year, the board knew the study was underway, but didn’t know how much the consultant’s recommendations would cost, Lawson said. “The money has got to come from somewhere. Right now it's up in the air with everything else until we go through the budget process. But it's certainly a priority.”

The consultants also recommended the county winnow its job classification system from 644 job titles to 287 job titles.

The new job titles ensure job duties are clear to candidates seeking a job with the county, according to county staff. With a new job classification system, the county has a minimum salary for each position based on the study’s findings.

County spokesperson Nicole Brown pointed to one example of a position that received a higher salary due to the study. Since May 2019, two human services coordinators have resigned and stated that their salaries were a significant part of their decision and did not accurately reflect their level of responsibility, she said. Following the study, the county adjusted the salary range from $62,029.50-$105,300 to $85,015-$149,052. The position title has also been renamed human services program manager.

After implementing the salary increase, the county hired two new employees to fill the vacancies, Brown said.

“This is an example where we have preliminary data that shows how the new classification and compensation structures allow the county to recruit competitively,” Brown said.

The average hourly increase for full-time employees is $2.45, according to county data received by InsideNoVa under the Freedom of Information Act. For instance, some maintenance and operations workers are set to receive a $2.36 hourly increase from their 2019 wage of $16.58 per hour. One maintenance worker is set to receive an hourly wage increase of $9.44, bringing their hourly wage up from $9.50 an hour to $18.94 per hour.

The average hourly increase for part-time employees who are set to receive a raise is $2.70. Hourly increases for provisional employees range from 3 cents to $9.29, with an average of $2.53.

Gallagher Benefit Services recommended that the county update its salary structure each year “to keep pace with the market” and also review its job classifications each year. The consultants also recommended the county complete a comprehensive market compensation study at least every three to five years.

The consultants compared the county’s pay structure with other employers, and identified six area local governments for comparison: Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties, the city of Alexandria, and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.

Consultants also recommended freezing salaries for 155 employees who are paid more than the maximum range of competitive salaries.

This study excluded about 1,800 uniformed employees in police, fire and rescue, sheriff’s office and at the adult detention center. In 2016, the board of supervisors requested a separate public safety recruitment and retention study, which looked at those 1,800 employees. That study’s recommendations cost about $13 million to implement over two years, fiscal year 2019 and fiscal year 2020.