The Manassas African American Heritage Festival will bring food, music, vendors and classic cars to Metz Middle School on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Held on the first Saturday each August, the festival was first held in 1990 with more than 1,000 attendees, and more than 4,000 attended last year’s event, according to organizers.
The 2019 festival will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the school located 9950 Wellington Road.
The event includes more than 125 vendors, a classic car show, children’s games and entertainment all day.
Entertainers include R&B band True Soul, along with First Mount Zion Music Ministry, Pop Middleton Male Chorus - Ebenezer Baptist Church, First Baptist Church Choir Vienna, Candace Hunley and Family, Bobby G and Friends and the 7-Step Hand Dancers.
An important part of the annual event is the community services available to attendees. Organizers also will be handing out free school supplies, and there will be displays by youth groups, colleges and school exhibits.
Groups will have booths with information on counseling, health screenings and other local services.
For more, visit maahf.com or email maahf1990@maahf.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.