Manassas community leaders hoped to send ongoing COVID-19 concerns to leaders in Washington on Sept. 4, including the politics around vaccine trials, a drop in testing demand and a lack of funding for schools.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, met with community leaders from Manassas and Prince William County for a roundtable discussion, one of several events that day as Wexton kicks off the final months of a re-election campaign for a second term. She’ll face GOP challenger Aliscia Andrews in November.
Representatives from various area nonprofits, as well as Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, Manassas Councilperson Michelle Davis-Younger and Manassas School Board Chairman Sanford Williams brought a wide array of COVID-19-related topics to Wexton.
The congressperson largely took a backseat in the discussion, allowing local officials to share what they’ve been seeing on the ground and pledging to keep their concerns in mind when she returns to Washington. Dr. Anastasia Williams, the pediatric director for Novant Health UVA Health System, quickly raised concerns about a letter from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to states telling them to prepare for a vaccine by the end of October, just ahead of the general election.
Williams said the medical community was highly skeptical that a vaccine could make it through all the standard steps to ensure its safety by that time, and said that in her practice, often treating the area’s Black population, generational skepticism of doctors was already high. If they thought a vaccine was being used as a political football, it could set the efforts to take the pandemic seriously back.
“I am pro-vaccine, I will say that, in general. But I sure as H-E-L-you know what, would never encourage my patients, my family members nor myself to get a vaccine that has not been fully vetted and proven to be safe in all populations,” Williams said.
Davis-Younger and others also said testing, despite being available and regularly offered to the public by the Prince William Health District, had slowed. According to those assembled, fewer people are looking to get tested.
Rev. Cozy Bailey, the president of the Prince William chapter of the NAACP, said that he’d like to see more coordinated efforts from the federal government and the state to target Black and Hispanic communities to address skepticism of seeking COVID-19 testing and health care generally.
“I’m concerned now that as pandemic fatigue sets in, both in the population and with the various levels of government, that we’re going to see a fall off,” Bailey said, before encouraging Wexton to get the message to Washington. “Testing is still critical.”
Federal funding for schools was also a topic of discussion. Sanford Williams told Wexton that the Manassas school board was well aware of how much harm virtual learning could be doing to the “social and emotional” well-being of students, but that because of the government’s inability to stop the spread of the virus, districts like his had been left with an impossible choice.
Wheeler said the federal government also needed to do more to aid small businesses. Ken Moorman, who owns Jirani’s, said he knew the reality for a lot of small-business owners first hand. His was one of the last restaurants to reopen in Old Town Manassas, which he said was because he wanted to try his best to keep employees and customers safe. But as of right now, business is still down about 60%.
Wheeler said Congress needed to provide more Paycheck Protection Program funding for businesses and to extend the deadlines to spend relief funding from the CARES Act beyond the current Dec. 31 deadline.
“The smaller the business the harder it is to reach them,” Wheeler said. “We still have money and we just got more… It sounds crazy but it’s really hard to spend another $41 million before Dec. 31.”
