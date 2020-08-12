The Manassas area is under a flood warning until 10 a.m.
Thunderstorms producing heavy rain — up to 3 inches — will cause flooding, according to a National Weather Service alert.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots, forecasters said.
Locations that were expected to experience flooding include Bull Run, Manassas, Sudley and Manassas Park.
“Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads,” forecasters noted. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”
Northern Virginia will be under a flash flood watch from noon until 11 p.m.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
