Manassas Church offers free gas for those in need

With a line of cars stretching around the block, a group of 25 volunteers directed traffic to the Centreville Road Sunoco in Manassas Saturday morning. There was no panicked run on gasoline, just a local church hoping to ease some of the economic pain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Light of Life Church in Manassas and Wine Energy, a local petroleum products company, were giving away 2,000 gallons — 10 gallons for the first 200 vehicles — of free gasoline starting at 10 a.m.. Thirty minutes prior, the church had announced the location, and by 11, all the gasoline was gone.
“This is a hard time for people. People are struggling through the pandemic, so a church, the members of our church, this is what we do,” Pastor Tony Lewis said. “We’re here to serve the community. So we want to make sure that we reach as many people as possible and we want to make sure we can help meet their existential needs.”
With many businesses closed due to social distancing requirements and the state’s stay-at-home directive, unemployment claims in Northern Virginia have soared. Since March 15, 28,696 people have filed for unemployment benefits in Prince William County. In Manassas, that number is 2,758 and in Northern Virginia as a whole it’s 146,849, according to statistics from last week’s Virginia Employment Commission report.
Nonprofits around the region have sprung into action, looking to help meet the needs of the newly-unemployed. And for some, unemployment insurance isn’t accessible to fill in the income gap.
As he waited in line for gas, Armando L., who declined to give his last name, said his family had gone from two incomes to one. He said he was still working, but his wife had lost her job as a housekeeper, and he didn’t think she could collect benefits.
“It’s not easy right now. [I’m] trying to work more so the family can have more,” he said with his brother translating. “Gas, food, it adds up fast.”
Lewis said the church had been organizing weekly charity events since the pandemic stopped business in Manassas. The first week, parishioners gave away bags of groceries to 50 local families. And they’d recently donated masks to Manassas police and nurses at Prince William Medical Center.
The church itself, however, hasn’t been adversely affected by the pandemic, yet, Lewis said.
“Our members are constantly still giving, which is a blessing. They know the power of giving, they understand the more that they give, the more that we can give away. And the people in the community need this,” he said. “Everybody could use some gas.”
Rosalie Corbin-Randall heard about the giveaway on Facebook. She’s not a member of the church, but she’s been watching some of the services Light of Life has streamed since the outbreak forced it to empty its pews.
Corbin-Randall is retired, so she hasn’t felt the brunt of the economic fallout, but her daughter was laid off from her job last month. She called the free gas a “blessing from God.”
“We’re all going through it right now and we do need to come together and lean and depend on the Lord … and each other,” she said. “There’s a lot of people out here struggling right now, getting laid off. Any kind of way that you can get help and aid, go get it.”
Deemed an essential worker, Robin Smallwood said she’s lucky to still have her job as a driver for FedEx. She was at a nearby auto repair shop when she saw the line of cars and found out about the giveaway. She figured she might as well hop in line.
Smallwood said it’s been stressful having to go out and make deliveries knowing that the virus is spreading. But she’s focusing on the silver linings, she said. At the very least, there’s a lot less traffic on her delivery route.
“This is an awesome thing, I’ve never heard of people giving out gas,” Smallwood said. “It’s really such a nice thing for them to do because everybody can use some help right now.”
