Manassas City Council continues to debate how large a tax rate cut, if any, property owners in the city should get, and in a work session Wednesday night began floating the idea of setting aside money for a new Jennie Dean Elementary School.
City Manager Patrick Pate has recommended a real estate tax rate of $1.44 for every $100 in assessed value. That would be four cents lower than the current rate of $1.48 for every $100. Even with the rate reduction, Pate told the council during a work session Wednesday night that the city should be able to withstand substantial hits to its meals and sales tax revenue without having to cut staff.
But some on council are indicating that they’d like to keep the rate where it is, or at least set it higher than Pate’s $1.44 recommendation. By May 11, the council is supposed to have the rate set for a first vote on the budget.
On a home worth $300,000, the difference in the two rates is about $120, if the value of the home is unchanged.
Pate has recommended that with a rate of $1.44, the council hold back $2 million from next year’s budget, $1 million of which would come from the school division, that would only be used if revenue losses from the pandemic aren’t too drastic. At the meeting Wednesday night, Pate said he’s still optimistic that the city will break even in fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30, but that it was still too early to tell how big the hit will be for next year’s tax collections.
Some council members have shown interest in taking one oft-discussed big ticket item off the shelf. The council and school division have long agreed that Jennie Dean Elementary is in need of replacement. The oldest building in the school system, it was constructed as a middle school in 1959, with additions made in 1977 and 1990. The school division's facilities plan estimates that anticipated renovation costs would exceed 75% of the cost of a new building, and a preliminary timeline from 2017 called for a new building to be finished by 2023. The funding never materialized, and the target is now 2026.
Without committing to anything concrete, Councilperson Mark Wolfe and Vice Mayor Pam Sebesky asked Pate whether it was feasible to begin setting money aside for the Dean replacement in fiscal year 2021.
“We can’t just decide one day that we want to do something in three years when it’s a project that’s $70 million, $100 million. … We have to prepare for that,” Sebesky said at the work session.
The total cost is estimated to be $77 million, and Pate said that if the council kept the rate at $1.48, it could commit the $2 million difference to future debt service on the replacement. The manager’s recommendation remains that the rate be set at $1.44, but on Wednesday night he said the council does need to plan ahead for a new school, and that means at some point committing money.
“The worst case scenario is to basically come back in 2026 and drop a $77 million bond project in the laps of the community or the council and say, ‘Fund this,’” Pate told the city council.
A potentially thorny issue would be committing money to the school system that could only be used for debt service down the road. Previously, the city has allocated money to the school division and allowed the school board to decide how it’s used. And Superintendent Kevin Newman has said the system still faces a number of unfunded operational needs. Wolfe indicated that he’d only be willing to earmark money for Dean if there was a guarantee that it wouldn’t be used for anything else.
“It’s obviously been an item that has been discussed and in the comprehensive plans for many, many years. It’s an item that everyone in the school and city leadership recognizes is going to happen. It has to be done,” Wolfe told InsideNova on Thursday. “..My kids were in that school 30 years ago and it was less than wonderful then.”
Tim Demeria, who’s been on the school board since 2006, told InsideNoVa that if the council decided now was the time to start putting money away for a new Dean building, he “wouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth,” but that the board prefers to have full control over funds the council allocates for schools.
“Dean is incredibly important. The building is going to take a lot of money to keep it going, more money than it’s worth. It absolutely needs to be replaced,” he said. “But our number one priority is our staff and our operations. Operations have to come first … and I hope they wouldn’t come back next year and say, ‘Well, this year we put $2 million away for Dean, so we can’t give you any more for operations.’
But Councilperson Ian Lovejoy said at Wednesday’s meeting that now, with just weeks before the body needs to adopt a tax rate, was not the time to start on a new Dean plan.
He’d like to see the council move forward with a $1.44 rate — providing some relief to residents affected by the economic collapse — and use all available revenues to stave off any reductions in city services.
“The idea that we could craft a plan to build Dean now, absent the school system, with 15 days before we pretty much have to have a budget locked down, in the middle of a pandemic and economic collapse, seems to be very out of the ordinary of the process of how we build buildings,” Lovejoy said at Wednesday’s work session. “The question of Dean starts in the school system, it doesn’t start now. … We could have started this three months ago before the pandemic.”
The council will meet for another budget work session on May 4.
