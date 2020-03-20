Manassas resident Amanda Phommachanh said on Facebook Live on Thursday that she heard good news about her husband, Titou Phommachanh, 44, who is at Inova Fairfax Hospital fighting the coronavirus.
Amanda said her husband opened his eyes and squeezed their hands when asked.
"This is amazing. This is a miracle," she said on Facebook. "This is going to be a slow process. It's going to be a winding road to get him better, but all things are heading in the right direction."
She was hopeful that her husband has been trying to breathe again on his own, she said.
"Please keep the payers coming," she said.
Amanda said she and her three daughters, including her nine-year-old who tested positive for coronavirus, are not experiencing any symptoms.
The family has been staying at home since March 11, when Titou Phommachanh went to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms. He tested positive Sunday.
Good news, keep fighting Titou.
