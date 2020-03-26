Manassas dad keeps fighting COVID-19

Manassas resident Titou Phommachanh, 44, is on a ventilator at Inova Fairfax Hospital and in stable condition, his wife, Amanda Phommachanh, told InsideNoVa on Wednesday. Titou has been hospitalized for two weeks and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 15.
Amanda Phommachanh said the goal is for her husband to be taken off the ventilator in the next day or two. She said he was taken off of an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation machine Tuesday morning. The machine was an external lung bypass machine, pumping blood out of his body to be oxygenated and returned back to the bloodstream, she said.
Titou and Amanda have been married for more than 12 years and have three daughters, ages 6, 7 and 9. Their eldest daughter tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17.
Amanda said she and her three daughters do not have any symptoms.
Titou is among the 59 people in Virginia who have coronavirus and are hospitalized and 391 who have tested positive, according to numbers through Wednesday.
Amanda said her husband received on Wednesday morning the final dosage of a 10-day experimental drug for COVID-19. So far, staff have not seen negative side effects, she said.
Medical staff have told her he will be re-tested in the future, and will require two negative COVID-19 test results within 24 hours before declaring that he is free from the disease.
Amanda said she and her family have stayed at home since March 11 when Titou was hospitalized. “Today is two weeks from when he went to the hospital,” she said. “But it’s been three weeks since he’s been sick.”
She said she has raised $6,500 on GoFundMe to pay for meals for the medical staff at the Intensive Care Unit at Inova Fairfax Hospital where her husband is right now. She said they have purchased 18 meals twice a day for ICU staff since March 17.
“So many people reached out to our family, if we needed anything, we don’t need anything,” she said.
She said the fundraising support has been amazing. She said she thought it was important to be able to give back to the medical staff.
“I think everyone is working so hard and selflessly to do the right thing and doing their job,” she said. “They’re doing the right thing and probably working over time and it was to show gratitude.”
She encourages people to stay home as much as possible to prevent further spread of the COVID-19.
She said medical staff have told her she and her family can lift their self-quarantine at the end of the month, but she said she has no plans to go anywhere even after that.
“The unknown is very scary and it makes people panic,” she said. “It will pass and normal life will resume. Everyone needs to take the time and enjoy their families. I’m big on finding the silver linings in things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.