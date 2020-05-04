Manassas eyes library site in city as Prince William negotiations continue

Manassas city officials are eyeing a 6,000-square-foot storefront at the Wellington Station shopping center for a new public library, with or without Prince William County.
A resolution coming before the city’s planning commission Wednesday would approve the location on Dumfries Road to eventually become the site of the only public library inside city limits.
The city’s shared services agreement with Prince William County expires at the end of June, and according to the resolution, the two municipalities have reached a new agreement “in principle.” But City Manager Patrick Pate said Manassas is still negotiating final terms with the county, and remains prepared to go its own way on a new library if a final agreement can’t be agreed upon.
“The new agreement calls for the county to open and operate a new 6,000-square-foot Manassas branch library within a storefront space in the Wellington Station Shopping Center,” the resolution reads.
According to Liz Via-Gossman, the city’s director of community development, the lease and renovation cost for the space, a former dental office owned, is still being negotiated between the two municipalities, but shopping center owners Rappaport Commercial Real Estate would pick up some of the refitting bill.
The amount Manassas would pay the county for the services agreement has also not yet been agreed upon. Per the current agreement, Manssas paid the county $1.3 million in the 2020 fiscal year, while Manassas Park paid the county $530,952. Earlier this year, Manassas Park withdrew from negotiations to renew an agreement, instead opting to open its own library later this year.
“We’re continuing to try to move forward with the location of a library in the city of Manassas, and this is a spot that’s been discussed in the past. We’re talking with the existing owner of that building now,” Pate said. “The structure [of the agreement] is leaning towards the county having control of the building and the lease, and providing services to city residents.”
Via-Gossman said that if all went smoothly, the city would hope to have the new library open by October, which would represent a significant service increase for city residents. Central Library, which sits just beyond the city limits, has been closed for renovations since Jan. 15. It was expected to reopen in June, but it’s unknown whether any of the area’s public libraries will be open by then.
