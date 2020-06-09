Manassas City Council signed off Monday night on a plan for the first public library within the city’s limits as part of a new agreement with Prince William County.

Officials hope the new 6,000 square-foot branch library at the Wellington Station shopping center on Dumfries Road will be open by October. With possible delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Manassas Community Development Director Liz Via-Gossman said that the branch would be open no later than February.

The new agreement with Prince William County will continue access to all of the county’s libraries for Manassas residents, including Central Library, where the pandemic has caused a delay in renovations that were supposed to be completed this month.

Under the 10-year pact, the county would lease the Wellington Station space on behalf of the city, which in turn will “purchase and deliver all the furniture and fixtures, including shelving” for the Manassas branch. For services related to the city’s branch, Manassas will pay the county $500,000. Separately, the city will pay the county a base fee of $1.2 million with a 3% escalator fee annually for all library services.

According to Via-Gossman, the old agreement between Manassas, Manassas Park and Prince William County set an annual price for the city based on a more complicated formula relating to population, and the city had less ability to plan for how much it would need to budget each year. This agreement provides more clarity on how much Manassas will owe the county each year.

For the 2020 fiscal year, the city paid Prince William County $1.3 million for library services.

“We had no control over the budget … the bill comes and we pay it,” Via-Gossman told the council Monday night. “[We wanted] to have a branch inside the city of Manassas and then … some reliable budget number so we could plan accordingly.”

According to City Manager Patrick Pate, the new agreement gives the city time to test out the need for a library and explore more expansive options, like a city-owned stand alone library, in the future. If everyone is happy with the branch library and wants to continue the agreement in some form after 10 years, that’ll be an option as well, he said.

For now, though, the agreement maintains the services already on offer for Manassas residents and adds another nearby option.

“They’ll have access to all the libraries they had access to before … and they’ll have a library inside the city to use, so quite honestly I think everybody that uses the library services will have more and better services to use.”

