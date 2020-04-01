Manassas resident Titou Phommachanh is expected to come home Thursday after he was hospitalized at Inova Fairfax Hospital on March 11 and diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 15.

“We’ve come a long way,” Amanda Phommachanh, Titou’s wife of more than 12 years, told InsideNoVa on Wednesday.

She said her husband received another COVID-19 test on March 27 and 29. The first test result showed he was negative for coronavirus and they are waiting on the results of the second test. She said Wednesday her husband is in excellent condition.

“Good news is he’s coming home tomorrow is what we’ve been told,” she said on Facebook live. “We are just trying to get all the pieces in place here at home so he’s comfortable.”

Titou and Amanda have three daughters, ages 6, 7 and 9. Their eldest daughter tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17. Amanda told InsideNoVa she and her daughters still remain healthy and without symptoms.

Amanda said this is the longest her daughters have been away from their father and they're excited for him to return home.

She said Titou will receive periodic care at home. She knows the hospital is stretched thin as they are helping people with coronavirus.

Amanda said she and her family have stayed at home since March 11 when Titou was hospitalized and she continues to stay home as much as possible. On Monday, March 30, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay at home order unless for essential reasons, such as getting food, supplies or medical care or heading to work. The order is in effect until June 10.

“He was two weeks late in doing that,” she said.

Amanda said a cousin is visiting to assist as the family welcomes and cares for Titou when he returns home. She said they plan on converting the family room into a bedroom for Titou.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 208 people are hospitalized due to the virus, while 1,484 people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 15,344 people who have been tested. So far 35 people have died in Virginia due to COVID-19.

There are116 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, according to the health department.

Amanda said they have purchased 18 meals twice a day for ICU staff since March 17, with funding supported through a GoFundMe page. They’ll continue feeding ICU staff because they are caring for patients with COVID-19.

Amanda thanked everyone for their support.