It will be a weekend full of holiday festivities in downtown Manassas with the tree lighting Dec. 6 and the annual Christmas parade Dec. 7.
Santa Lights Manassas begins at 5:15 p.m. Friday. There will be holiday performances before Santa arrives on a VRE train at the Manassas train station shortly after 6 p.m.
Santa will light the Christmas tree before greeting children and hearing holiday wishes. Downtown shops and the Manassas Museum will be open late. And you can find sweet treats at participating shops as part of the Jolly Ol’ Confections event.
This year’s Greater Manassas Christmas Parade will celebrate “Christmas Stories” as the theme.
In its 74th year, the parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. More than 100 marching bands, floats, and flying balloons will be included in one of the largest holiday parades in Northern Virginia.
The parade runs from Mathis Avenue to Sudley Road and Prescott Avenue and then down Center Street through the downtown district before turning north up Peabody Street and ending near Lee Avenue.
Organizers expect around 2,000 participants and more than 300 volunteers will be a part of this year’s festivities. And that doesn’t include the crowds that will line the downtown streets to catch a look at Santa Claus.
This year’s grand marshal is NFL 1982 MVP Mark Moseley, a kicker for the Washington Redskins from 1974-86.
In 1983, he set an NFL single-season scoring record of 161 points. He finished his career with the Redskins with 1,207 points and remains the Redskins’ all-time scoring leader.
An entrepreneur since his retirement from football, Moseley is currently director of franchise development for Five Guys Famous Burgers and Fries.
The parade’s woman of the year is educator and former Sudley Elementary School principal Pam Moody. The man of the year is Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Ebert, who will retire at the end of the year after more than 50 years in office.
Parade organizers are partnering with Un-Trim-A-Tree to collect new, unwrapped toys for children in the Greater Manassas area. Last year, Un-Trim served more than 5,000 children. A float will ride along the parade route before the parade begins to collect toys and there will be a float by the Christmas Tree during Santa Lights Manassas on Dec. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.