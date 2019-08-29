Postmaster Gina Houze will host a “Customer Appreciation Day” on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Manassas Post Office located at 8801 Sudley Road.
“The event is an opportunity to show our customers how much we appreciate their business, answer their questions, and to celebrate a very special pictorial postmark specific to this community’s Post Office,” Houze noted in a press release.
A Tyrannosaurus rex pictorial postmark — created by local 12-year-old artist — will be available. The postmark celebrates the Postal Service’s new T. rex Forever stamps that went on sale nationwide Thursday.
The Customer Appreciation Day is open to the public and free for customers.
The postmark, available at no cost, can be obtained by mail order by:
- Affixing postage to an envelope or postcard, addressing the envelope or postcard for mailing, and placing the envelope or postcard in a larger cover envelope.
- Sending stamped envelopes and postcards without addresses for cancellation, as long as a larger envelope with adequate postage and a return address are provided for the item to be returned to the requestor.
- Address mail order cancellation requests to Manassas T. rex Cancellation, 8801 Sudley Road, Manassas, VA 20110. After applying the pictorial cancellation, the Manassas Postmaster will return the item(s) to the requestor or addressee.
Customers will also be able to learn more about postal products, services and special features such Informed Delivery, which allows residential customers to receive emails with images of their letter-sized mail expected to arrive soon. To sign up or find more information on Informed Delivery, go to www.InformedDelivery.com.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
