The Manassas Symphony Orchestra will hosts its annual family holiday concert “Story Time” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3:30 p.m.
Under the baton of Music Director James Villani, the MSO continues its tradition of performing narrated pieces as part of the family concert This year there will be three timeless stories — “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and “Peter and the Wolf” — narrated by special guests. The afternoon will conclude with our exclusive Indoor Light and Music Show Spectacular.
The concert will feature Sarasate’s “Carmen Fantasy” performed by Westfield High School senior violin phenom George Pekarsky, concertmaster of the American Youth Philharmonic.
Season subscriptions and individual concert tickets are available from the Hylton Center Box Office or by calling 888-945-2468. All children and student tickets (through college) are free.
Founded in 1992, the Manassas Symphony is the winner of the 2015 American Prize for Orchestral Performance, Community Division and is an Arts Partner of the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. The all-volunteer orchestra plays five concerts a year and is involved with many educational and civic events throughout the community. For more information on the Manassas Symphony, visit its website at ManassasSymphony.org.
