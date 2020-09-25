When Marilyn Dodson plays the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game, she likes to select numbers that correspond to her daughters’ birthdays.
That strategy paid off in a big way when the Manassas woman matched all five winning numbers in the Sept. 11 day drawing to win the game’s $100,000 top prize.
“I was shocked,” she told Lottery officials as she claimed her prize. “It feels great!”
The winning numbers were 5-6-7-11-12. She bought her winning ticket at Shell/E&C, located at 14352 Gideon Drive in Woodbridge.
Ms. Dodson said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.
Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.
Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.
