A Manassas woman is the latest $1 million winner in the Virginia Lottery’s Millionaire Maker scratcher game.

Kelly Coyne played once and won $30. She spent some of her winnings on a second ticket and won $50. On a third ticket, she won the top prize, according to lottery officials.

“I showed it to the store owner,” she said when claiming her prize. “He said, ‘Congratulations, Kelly. Now put it away and go home!’”

She had the choice of taking the full $1 million in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $601,684 before taxes. She chose the cash option.

She bought her winning ticket at Manassas Mall Exxon at 8289 Sudley Road. The store received a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Coyne said she intends to use her winnings to take care of her family.

Millionaire Maker features prizes ranging from $30 to the $1 million top prize. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 244,800. This is the eighth top prize claimed in the Millionaire Maker game, which means two more remain unclaimed.