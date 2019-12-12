Matthew West headlines Christmas concert Dec. 19

Matthew West and his family put their Christmas tree up before Halloween.
It’s a work hazard due to him spending a good bit of the traditional holiday season on the road.
West will be bringing a special Christmas concert to the Hylton Memorial Chapel on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. The lineup also includes Matt Maher, I Am They and Hannah Kerr.
A five-time Grammy nominee, West said he starts the holiday season early to enjoy a little more of the festivities with his family before hitting the road.
“The irony of all of these families coming to these shows is — for that to happen — I have to be away from my family,” West told InsideNoVa.
The performers will be sharing some of the hits their audiences have heard on the radio, along with Christmas favorites, and a few surprises.
“It’s a really special show,” West said. “It’s unlike any concert I do during the year.”
West has a catalog of his own Christmas hits over nearly two decades of recording, including “The Heart of Christmas,” “Give This Christmas Away,” and “Come On, Christmas.”
“That song gets played at shopping outlets,” West said of the upbeat track about looking forward to the best parts of the holiday.
For this season, he recorded an old favorite, “Winter Wonderland.”
“I’m a huge fan of Christmas music,” West said. “I’m drawn to the classics — Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Mel Torme. That’s what I love. If I’m ever going to re-record a Christmas song, the last thing I’m going to do is modernize it. I want to keep the classics classic.”
Many of these traditional Christmas songs let West fall into familiar lines he’s been singing since he was a child.
“Most of the songs, It’s almost like leaning back in a chair,” he said. “There’s a warmth to it that makes it work.”
Speaking after the tour’s opening show, West said one song stood out in his set.
“I was trained classically at a conservatory,” he said. “I return to that on ‘O Holy Night’ and sing it the way I remember hearing it in church. That seemed to be a highlight for me and the crowd.”
After the holidays, West will have a busy start to 2020.
First, he’ll be heading to the Grammy Awards. West was nominated last month for co-writing “Only Jesus” by Casting Crowns.
Sharing the writing credit with Mark Hall and Bernie Herms, West said the experience writing the song was special.
“The message of that song is that it isn’t about recognition,” he said. “You see so much about legacy in our culture — it’s all about how they’re going to remember you. Mark’s take on that was, ‘I don’t care if they remember me.’ We set about writing a song about the opposite of a legacy.”
On Feb. 14, West will be releasing his next studio album, “Brand New.”
“A lot of this album is about returning to that childhood wonder before the world knocked you down — when you were a kid,” West said. “That’s how God still sees you. He still has just as much hope for you.”
The album tackles difficult topics, including a song written after one of his daughter’s seventh-grade classmates committed suicide.
“It’s been hard work, putting together songs that I believe in,” he said. “I believe music can approach topics that are important. Hopefully the listener will be moved.”
This tour has given him a chance to play some of the new music live for the first time, including the single, “The God Who Stays.”
“You’re getting a real-time response to see if a song is going to connect,” West said. “The response has been awesome. It’s exciting to get to share that with audiences.”
