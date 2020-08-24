A new Leo Club sponsored by the Montclair Lions Club received its charter on Aug. 22 with 29 members participating in a virtual ceremony.
Leo Clubs are a youth organization of Lions Clubs International. The word Leo stands for Leadership, Experience and Opportunity. Leo Clubs encourage youth to develop leadership qualities by participating in social service activities. Clubs are open to youth ages 12 to 18. The Montclair Leo Club consists of members from 10 schools throughout Prince William County.
Montclair Lions Club President Mike O’Neal, who presided over the Charter Night events, said, “The Leos have taken on service projects in the community including a food drive and a pen pal letter campaign with an assisted living community. They demonstrate the exceptional youth in Prince William County who are making a difference”
Shakira Mangrio, a Forest Park High School senior, is the first president of the new club. Kylie Norosky, a Colgan High School junior, will serve as the first vice president. Alyssa Osmer, a Forest Park junior, is the treasurer, and Lilly Gleiman, a Colgan junior, is secretary.
Mangrio said, “I have been blessed with a very motivated and energetic club membership and board. We are excited to give back to our community. Through this important work, we plan to make a difference in our community.”
The evening’s event included remarks by Lions District Governor Glen Logan. “In such a short time you have demonstrated the true meaning of the Lions Motto, 'We Serve,'" he said. "I am very impressed with the service projects that you have already accomplished, especially under the current limitations imposed by the COVID 19 pandemic. Your actions of service are an inspiration beyond your young years."
Youth aged 12 to 18 who would like more information about the Montclair Leo Club should contact club advisor JoAnn Bale at JMBMay87@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.