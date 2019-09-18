More than 3,000 Dominion Energy customers are still without power in the Dumfries area after downed lines were reported on U.S. 1 at Old Stage Coach Road earlier this morning.
The road closure and outage, which affected 3,138 customers, caused some bus delays for Dumfries, Swans Creek, Covington-Harper, Triangle, River Oaks, Mary Williams, Leesylvania, and Fitzgerald elementary schools, Porter Traditional School, Forest Park, Potomac, Freedom, Hylton, and Colgan high schools and Fred Lynn, Potomac, Graham Park Middle Schools, and Pattie Elementary School.
Dominon listed an estimated restoration time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for the outages.
