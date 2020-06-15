Catholic Charities’ Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinics (MoM) earned the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) 2020 Standards Gold Rating.
The rating attests that MoM operates in accord with standards of health and safety policies and procedures and has demonstrated a commitment to providing quality care to patients, ensuring the medically underserved have access to affordable health care, according to a news release.
Catholic Charities operates MoM clinics in Manassas and Woodbridge. The Manassas clinic opened more than two years ago and provided care for 761 patients at 2,466 visits in FY 2019. The Woodbridge clinic opened less than two months ago and began offering telemedicine during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as COVID-19 testing.
“This gold rating is another demonstration of our commitment to providing high quality health care to women and men with low income who live in our communities. During this coronavirus pandemic, it’s particularly essential that we offer this level of medical care without financial constraints,” said Alexandra Luevano, program director of MoM Clinics. “We earned this honor because of the expertise and compassion of our volunteer medical professionals, who are dedicated to delivering high quality care within the communities we serve.”
The Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinics provide appointments for annual physicals, disease management, nutrition, sick visits, prenatal care, health classes, and referral to medical services, including referrals to other Catholic Charities services. The Woodbridge clinic will expand to offer GYN care, emergency appointments, advance illness care, and dental care once social distancing guidelines are eased.
For more information on MoM, visit here. For more information on NAFC, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.