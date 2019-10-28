Firefighters were called to a reported donut truck on fire overnight on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County, and though the load turned out to be muffins, it didn't stop the jokes.
"A massive police response ensued. Virginia State Police, Prince William County Police Department, Haymarket Police Department, and Fauquier County Sheriff's Office were all seen responding to the incident," Prince William County Professional Firefighters wrote in a Facebook post. "Upon arrival, it was discovered that it was a muffin truck and not a donut truck. One officer was overheard saying, 'No pastry will be lost in vain.'”
I-66 westbound at the 33 mile marker was closed for a short time while crews extinguished the sweet blaze. No one was injured.
