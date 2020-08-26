There are approximately 17 miles of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail that run along the Potomac River in Prince William County from Occoquan south to Locust Shade Park.
The Neabsco Creek Boardwalk, a three-quarter-mile section of the trail in Woodbridge, was among the top winners in the Department of Environmental Quality's (DEQ) 2020 Governor's Environmental Excellence Awards, according to a news release.
The $4.7-million boardwalk that runs across Neabsco Creek won the award because of the part it plays in the larger local trail system. According to Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism's Planning and Capital Projects Division Chief Brendon Hanafin, "We're part of a region of land management agencies that are trying to put the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail together, and this is a major component of the trail in Northern Virginia."
"The other part of that was the engineering feat of getting it put together without disturbing the wetlands," Hanafin states. The boardwalk was built from the top down to avoid harming the wetland.
The boardwalk runs along the east end of Dale City, the south end of Woodbridge, and the north end of Dumfries and connects a wide range of neighborhoods. Hanafin adds, "We're getting a diversity of people. We're getting a diversity of ages. It's just an amazing project in that regard."
As the capstone of the Neabsco Regional Park, which includes the Julie Metz Wetland, Rippon Landing and the Rippon Historic Site, the boardwalk has become quite popular since it opened in 2019. According to Matthew White, the project manager who oversaw the boardwalk's construction, "Locally, it was kind of a lynchpin to creating a new regional park and pulling together these disparate county resources. It's been widely well-received. People really appreciate the experience and opportunities it brings to the region. It's a really nice quality project."
The Governor's Environmental Excellence Awards recognize successful and innovative efforts that improve Virginia's environment. The awards program is run annually by the DEQ in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.