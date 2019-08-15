Uber and Lyft drivers might be crisscrossing the region with rideshare passengers, a new app will help volunteers share their trips with donated bread, juice boxes, produce, chicken and more.
Kate Shifflett, member of the Image Church in Woodbridge, was among the first to use the Prince William Food Rescue app. She picked up a food donation from Todos Supermarket and drove it to the Action in Community Through Service (ACTS) Hunger Prevention Center in Dumfries.
“When I got in my car, I checked the app,” she said. “It said between noon and 3 p.m. When I got there, I told them who I was. It was already on a dolly and they helped me load it into my car. It added 15 minutes to my day, but it’s so great; that’s five big boxes of food that families can use.”
Shifflett said she was excited to share her experience with friends on social media.
“It was fun to try it out,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to make a difference on your way home.”
ACTS, a Prince William County-based nonprofit, announced its new app Wednesday. Shifflett was among 45 people who downloaded the app since Sunday, said Claire Duncan, ACTS’ food rescue program coordinator.
While testing the app, the nonprofit completed 21 food rescues, which included 2,564 lbs. of food worth $4,281. It’ll provide 2,137 meals, Duncan said.
Steve Liga, the nonprofit’s CEO, said he was excited for the community to participate through the app.
“Food gets from the donor — it doesn’t have to come to the warehouse first — and can go directly to people who need it,” Liga said. “That’s something we’ve never been able to do before.”
The app offers a flexible way for people to volunteer, Liga said.
“It’s easy for anyone to help,” he said. “It’s not a commitment. An alert pops up, you can say ‘OK,’ it’ll take 20 minutes. It’ll open up volunteering for people with busy schedules and young people who already know how to use Uber.”
ACTS has stickers for the cars of volunteers, dubbed food rescue heroes; for restaurants and businesses donating food; and for food distributors who accept donations to distribute to those in need.
ACTS notes 40% of food goes to waste while 1 in 7 goes hungry. The goal is to prevent food from being thrown away and instead bring it directly to a nonprofit where it can be given to those in need.
“As we grow, there will be more and more rescues available,” said Aaron Tolson, the nonprofit’s development director. The app provides directions to the pick up and drop off locations, Tolson said. “It’s super easy and it makes a lot of sense,” Tolson said.
Currently ACTS provides 30 tons of food each month to about 700 families, Liga said, adding he’s excited to see how the app can increase the amount of food that reaches people in the county, Manassas and Manassas Park.
ACTS, which has served the community for 50 years, provides food to those in need through its Hunger Resource Center and housing assistance, including a shelter and help finding permanent housing. The nonprofit also provides financial assistance with utility bills to those in need and offers shelter, counseling, court advocacy and other services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. It also has a thrift store that helps bring in money to the nonprofit and a helpline. Each year, ACTS assists about 80,000 people, Tolson said.
Tolson said the nonprofit plans to partner with the school divisions in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park to deliver donated food items to students. In addition, the nonprofit would also like to partner with the school divisions to see if their cafeterias can donate food to the program, too.
ACTS learned about the app, 412 Food Rescue, which started in Pittsburgh in 2015. After visiting the app creators, the nonprofit decided to bring it to the county thanks to the help of a grant from the Potomac Health Foundation.
Jennifer England, senior program director of food recovery operations with 412 Food Rescue, was among the dozens of people who attended the app’s launch.
“Before technology, food was thrown away,” she said. “Technology is assisting. ACTS is doing the heavy lifting: how to get amazing food that is being wasted to do something good.”
Since 412 Food Rescue started, nearly 7 million pounds of food have been picked up and dropped off to be donated, England said, adding the app is now used in six localities, including Prince William County.
“It spread like wildfire,” she said. “I think it resonates with people; this concept that we should be giving food to people instead of throwing it away. We always say food belongs to people, not in landfills.”
Ehsan Islam, member of the Dar Alnoor Islamic Community Center in Manassas, said rescuing food was easy to do and humbling.
“I was actually planning an hour for the pilot test,” he said. “I was done in 30 minutes.”
The center is a drop off location, he said, adding they plan to distribute food on Sundays.
Using the app, Heaven Jordan, the nonprofit’s food rescue program manager, picked up on Wednesday four boxes of produce, one box of meat products and three boxes of baked goods from the Food Lion store near U.S. 1 and Featherstone Road in Woodbridge. She delivered the food to the nonprofit’s hunger resource center.
If restaurants, caterers and businesses want to donate food, contact Jordan at 804-615-6287, she said.
