On October 4, 2019 the Gainesville Haymarket Rotary Club will host their 9th annual Night Golf tournament and Bingo fundraiser to benefit four local non-profits. This event will take place at Stonewall Golf Club in Gainesville, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville, Va. Details can be found at the Gainesville-Haymarket Rotary Club website at GHRotary.org or their Facebook page of Gainesville-Haymarket Rotary.
What could be more fun than golfing nine holes at night with glow in the dark golf ball or if not a golfer, playing bingo for amazing prizes? Then upon arrival back to the clubhouse, a live auction and raffles will take place with items donated from local businesses to include restaurant gift cards, gift basket for the theater and dinner, spa moments, experiences at local wineries and breweries, limo experiences, and much more to support the Gainesville Haymarket Rotary’s charities of choice, Washington Area Animal Adoption Group, Payton’s Project, Freeze bullying for Payton, Patriot Cruise and Salute, and the Rotary Foundation.
Included in the cost as a golfer and bingo participant, is a delicious dinner, beer, wine, and soft drinks. A cash bar is also available. Appetizers and dessert will be served to all as the golfers come in and bingo winds down.
Sponsorships are still available and the club is still collecting auction items. To register your foursome or sign up to play bingo, please visit ghrotary.org before the seats are filled and all foursomes sell out.
The Gainesville Haymarket Rotary Club is also selling raffle tickets for $25 year with only 300 being sold, for a cruise for 2 for 6-8 days. Lots of options on destination and dates on this amazing opportunity on Royal Caribbean.
The charities chosen support Anti-bullying education in our local schools, animal adoption, and support of wounded veterans, law enforcement, and Gold Star Families. The Rotary Foundation supports local non-profits to include Feeding Friends, PACE West School, PHILLIPS Programs for Children and Families, and many other local non-profits.
The Gainesville Haymarket Rotary Club meets every Wednesday from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at The Piedmont Club for breakfast. Please consider joining us for breakfast. Learn how to be more engaged in your community. For more information, please contact Doug Burum at
