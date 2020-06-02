As residents struggle with job loss and other impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Virginia Family Service said they’re seeing more people who are in need of food or financial assistance.
The nonprofit provides food and emergency financial support to residents in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, as well as Fairfax County and Falls Church.
Stephanie Berkowitz, president and CEO for the nonprofit Northern Virginia Family Service, said people are struggling.
“Across the organization, the needs are unlike any that I’ve ever seen,” Berkowitz told InsideNoVa. “We’ve got 42,000 people we serve a year. Regardless of how we’re serving them, there is a crisis in basic needs; food and shelter. Mental health is also something that we need to think of as a basic need. We’re seeing unemployment, social isolation.”
The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia recently awarded $120,000 to NVFS so the nonprofit can offer emergency assistance for medical bills, housing expenses, child care and other urgent needs.
These kinds of emergencies can lead to more stress, Berkowitz said.
“This is a traumatic event, just as being homeless is a traumatic event — not knowing how you’re going to feed your child, there’s physical impacts from that,” she said.
In Manassas, NVFS offers free food from its Hunger Resource Center for residents in the county, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Darrell Dixon, warehouse manager for the center, told InsideNoVa the food pantry has had to adapt its procedures. The nonprofit packs bags of food for clients instead of letting them pick out their food from the pantry. Food is provided based on the size of the household, he said.
“People would come in, it was a little more personable of course,” Dixon said. “We could sit there and have a conversation with them. With the pandemic, things are more fast paced.”
In an average month before the pandemic, the nonprofit would have about 60 to 70 new clients.
In March, the nonprofit saw about 500 new clients. In April, the center had nearly 600 new clients, Dixon said.
“This month, I’m sure the numbers will be even higher,” he said.
Dixon said the nonprofit has had to adjust its schedule so volunteers can practice physical distancing.
The center is accepting food donations Monday through Friday.
“We’re definitely going to stay open,” Dixon said. “We’re definitely dedicated. We know this is a serious time and people are scared and definitely are in need. So we’re going to try to do our best to keep supporting the community.”
The nonprofit is also looking for volunteers.
“We’re going to be here,” Dixon said. “We’re here for the long haul and we’ll continue to make changes when it comes to this crisis. We’re still here. We’re still open. We’re not stopping.”
Crystal Pitt, the nonprofit’s director for homeless services, said they are checking staff and client’s temperatures. She said they designated a family room in case anyone gets sick and needs to self-isolate. Pitt leads the nonprofit’s 92-bed shelter.
Since March 16, the nonprofit has seen 16 families or residents move out of the shelter, Pitt said. Some residents received a federal stimulus check, which helped them afford to move out of the shelter, she said. Still, Pitt receives new referrals for people who need shelter.
They are working with Prince William County’s Department of Social Services, which has a program to allow elderly or at-risk people who are homeless who need to stay in a hotel to avoid a congregate setting.
Even after someone leaves the shelter, a case manager with the nonprofit stays in touch to provide additional support, Pitt said. Case managers help clients with their budget planning, credit, mental health, legal challenges and more, she said. In addition, the nonprofit can provide three months of financial assistance after leaving the shelter.
“We want to make sure we’re making the correct changes to make sure we’re still successfully in the mission we strive for,” Pitt said.
