Occoquan dam sirens getting a test Nov. 13

An audible test of the Occoquan Dam siren system installed along the banks of the Occoquan River between Occoquan and Belmont Bay will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 13. People living and commuting in the area will hear a loud siren at that time, according to a news release.
Fairfax Water is responsible for the test which is expected to be an annual exercise to test functionality.
“The test is diagnostic and ensures functionality of the connections and control system which were recently upgraded,” said Susan Miller, Fairfax Water’s public affairs officer.
An additional purpose for the event is to help residents and tourists become accustomed to the presence of the siren and how to react in the event of an emergency at the dam.
“We’re going to be communicating in every way we can to let people know what is happening and what to do ahead of time,” Miller said.
In the unlikely event of a structural failure at the dam, a loud siren will sound, and residents and visitors will be expected to vacate to higher elevations to avoid rapidly approaching water. Those on the water at the time of the siren are encouraged to get on land as quickly as possible.
A map of the “impact zones” and instructions can be found at www.occoquandamsiren.com.
The Occoquan Dam, known as “the High Dam,” was built in the early 1950s to create the Occoquan Reservoir that now holds approximately 8.3 billion gallons of water. The dam
is inspected and maintained on a routine basis, the release noted.
“Rigorous maintenance and improvements to the dam have made it even stronger today than when it was constructed,” Miller said. “It is extremely unlikely that the dam would become structurally compromised but we still want everyone to be prepared and safe.”
The siren project is a collaboration between Fairfax Water, Occoquan, Fairfax County and Prince William County and was first installed during fall 2012.
In the event of cancellation, the test will be held on November 20, 2019.
