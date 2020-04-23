The coronavirus is forcing events big and small that were planned for this spring to either cancel 2020 plans, come up with virtual alternatives or find another date on the calendar that might be better.
That’s particularly important for a town like Occoquan, which can easily draw thousands of visitors crowding its small streets for big community events.
On April 22, the town announced that its inaugural RiverFest, originally slated for June, will now be combined with the popular Fall Arts & Crafts Show on Sept. 26-27.
“Two amazing events will converge into one spectacular weekend festival in the beautiful historic riverside town,” according to a news release.
The event is newly renamed the Occoquan RiverFest & Craft Show and will be a celebration to the end of summer.
The COVID-19 pandemic has strengthened the town’s resolve to keep its beloved Occoquan thriving, the release noted.
As a riverside town built on the American dream of small business, they plan to pivot and reinvent themselves during this difficult time, said Events Director Julie Little.
“There is no better way to showcase the might and savvy of Occoquan than to create a new event that brings together our small-town pride, our businesses, and our river-loving values into one spectacular weekend festival full of fresh air and family fun,” she said.
Occoquan’s RiverFest & Craft Show will include an Artisan’s Walk where patrons will be able to browse juried art and craft vendors, as well as a vendor marketplace dedicated to conservation and outdoor water sports. The event will feature activities such as live entertainment, two food courts, a beer garden, a shrimp boil, river cruises, a climbing wall and stand-up paddleboard and kayak slalom races.
In the meantime, the town asks the public to continue to support Occoquan’s small businesses and restaurants by utilizing available curbside or delivery services. Many merchants have websites for shopping or will be pleased to personally shop for customers. For a listing of businesses and their current offerings, see the latest COVID-19 directory at www.occoquanva.gov or shop online through The Occoquan Marketplace on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/shopoccoquan.
