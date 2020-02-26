The nonprofit Prince William Trails and Streams Coalition (PWTSC) is conducting its 9th annual cleanup of the upper Occoquan River on Saturday April 18 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. from nine different sites along more than miles of the Occoquan River, according to a news release.
The clean-up ranges from Cedar Run/Broad Run, through Lake Jackson, and from the base of Lake Jackson Dam to Hooes Run south of Lake Ridge Marina. This cleanup is part of the Alice Ferguson Foundation’s Potomac River Watershed Cleanup.
PWTSC is partnering with the Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District, Prince William County Parks and Recreation, Prince William County Public Works, Friends of the Occoquan and a number of homeowners associations, civic associations, businesses and volunteer groups to accomplish this major project. During last year’s event more than 205 volunteers collected 241 trash bags of waste, 9 tires and other items. Over 4,495 pounds of trash was collected. Volunteers cleaned up debris on the water, six stormwater retention ponds and other land sites.
PWTSC needs experienced kayakers, canoeists, jon boaters, and pontoon boaters to sign up for this major on-the-water conservation effort. Some kayaks and canoes will be available for loan provided by Penguin Paddling at Hooes Run and the Prince William County Parks and Recreation Department at Lake Ridge Marina.
For more, visit www.pwtsc.org. To register, contact Ed Dandar at 703-791-6158 or efdandar@verizon.net or Veronica Tangiri at waterquality@pwswcd.org or 571-379-7514.
