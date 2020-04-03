Jake Agnos had never been away from baseball this long.
But the Battlefield High School graduate had no choice. His first full season as a pro was on hold after he and the other New York Yankees minor-league players had to spend two weeks in quarantine in Tampa, Fla., after one of the players tested positive for the coronavirus.
After Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told the minor-leaguers of the first positive test March 15, the players immediately headed to their temporary homes and did the best they could to stay active and entertain themselves.
For Agnos and his two roommates, Evan Voliva and Josh Smith, that meant quarantining in a rented double-wide Airbnb.
Unable to retrieve their equipment, the trio had to keep themselves busy in other ways.
Agnos took up the ukulele, which belonged to Voliva, a former East Carolina University teammate. Agnos had never played a musical instrument before, but through YouTube instructional videos, he became competent enough to impress even himself with his progress.
The three also played video games (MLB The Show was the most popular) and posted funny home workout videos to share with others. The self-dubbed Quarantine Workout Challenge included races against ducks and pushing a pickup.
The Yankees provided three meals a day for the players and $75 a day for meal money, up from the standard $25 a day.
Agnos said his biggest worry wasn’t catching the virus but possibly giving it to others.
Agnos grew concerned when he experienced a loss of smell and taste during the quarantine period. He checked with the Yankees’ head trainer and they both agreed allergies explained Agnos’ condition.
“The Yankees did a great job of communicating,” said Agnos, who drove back to Haymarket Saturday. “And with our age group, we’re in shape. I was not scared of getting it. I didn’t want to pass it along when I got home.”
Agnos said It's weird to be back this time of year. But he's adjusting.
“We’re driving our mom crazy by not cleaning up after ourselves,” Agnos said, “but we’re going to do a better job."
