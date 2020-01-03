The Off the Wall High School Art Competition is celebrating its 16th year and now on display at the Center for the Arts in Manassas. The exhibit runs through Jan. 14, with an open house Jan. 4.
Each year the local area high school students are invited to showcase their talent by participating, according to a news release.
The competition encourages student expression and creativity in a professional setting and allows the participants to gain experience in the field of art.
The exhibit includes student work in Visual Art, Poetry, Wearable Art, and a STEAM-influenced category: Art & Technology (3D prints & digital designs).
This year’s exhibition features 39 student artists.
You can view the student artwork at the open house from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 4. Awards will be announced at the open house.
The Off the Wall High School Art Competition is sponsored by Lockheed Martin. Following the exhibition at the Center for the Arts, Off the Wall will travel to Lockheed Martin for the month of February. Lockheed Martin will also host a separate reception at their facility for the students, parents and teachers.
The Center for the Arts is located at 9419 Battle St. in Manassas, and open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday.
More info is at center-for-the-arts.org.
Participating students include:
Woodbridge
Joselyn Andrade
Yohanna Taddesse
Kyra Morris
Anh Dao
Patriot
Katelyn Nussbaum
Hope Dearborn
Ashley Tran
Alaina Marie Gaul
Michelle Huynh
Fatima Shaikh
Osbourn Park
Rocio Serrano Velasco
Diego Barrera Rivera
Keilani Wetternach
Corynn Ellsworth
Rachael Tang
Olivia Thacker
Manuel Guerrero Zdeinert
Manassas Park
Catherine O’Connor
Forest Park High School
Julianna Bolivar
David Kim
Colgan
Victoria Pittella
David Jones
Valeria Vera Alva
McKenna Titcomb
Felicity Gonzalez Rivera
Aidan McGuire
CD Hylton
Thia Lam
Taylor Arnold
Jemma Alumbaugh
Brentsville District
Lauren Machen
Chloey Kessler
Battlefield
Nicholas Austin-Wakefield
Isabel Lee
Osbourn
Paige Saari
Ndya Mangum
Leticia Vera Hernandez
Homeschool/Creative Brush Studio
Carolyn Vaseghi (Homeschool)
Sofia Ettema (Creative Brush Studio)
Julia Hunter (Creative Brush Studio)
