Michelle Huynh Patriot Digital Art.jpg
Michelle Huynh, Patriot, Digital Art

The Off the Wall High School Art Competition is celebrating its 16th year and now on display at the Center for the Arts in Manassas. The exhibit runs through Jan. 14, with an open house Jan. 4.

Each year the local area high school students are invited to showcase their talent by participating, according to a news release.

The competition encourages student expression and creativity in a professional setting and allows the participants to gain experience in the field of art. 

The exhibit includes student work in Visual Art, Poetry, Wearable Art, and a STEAM-influenced category: Art & Technology (3D prints & digital designs). 

This year’s exhibition features 39 student artists.

You can view the student artwork at the open house from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 4. Awards will be announced at the open house.

The Off the Wall High School Art Competition is sponsored by Lockheed Martin. Following the exhibition at the Center for the Arts, Off the Wall will travel to Lockheed Martin for the month of February. Lockheed Martin will also host a separate reception at their facility for the students, parents and teachers.

Catherine O_Connor Manassas Park Mixed Media.jpg

The Center for the Arts is located at 9419 Battle St. in Manassas, and open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday.

More info is at center-for-the-arts.org.

David Kim Forest Park High School Graphite.jpg

Participating students include:

Woodbridge

Joselyn Andrade

Yohanna Taddesse

Kyra Morris

Anh Dao

Patriot

Katelyn Nussbaum

Hope Dearborn

Ashley Tran

Alaina Marie Gaul

Michelle Huynh

Fatima Shaikh

Osbourn Park

Rocio Serrano Velasco

Diego Barrera Rivera

Keilani Wetternach

Corynn Ellsworth

Rachael Tang

Olivia Thacker

Manuel Guerrero Zdeinert

Manassas Park

Catherine O’Connor

Forest Park High School

Julianna Bolivar

David Kim

Colgan

Victoria Pittella

David Jones

Valeria Vera Alva

McKenna Titcomb

Felicity Gonzalez Rivera

Aidan McGuire

CD Hylton

Thia Lam

Taylor Arnold

Jemma Alumbaugh

Brentsville District

Lauren Machen

Chloey Kessler

Battlefield

Nicholas Austin-Wakefield

Isabel Lee

Osbourn

Paige Saari

Ndya Mangum

Leticia Vera Hernandez

Homeschool/Creative Brush Studio

Carolyn Vaseghi (Homeschool)

Sofia Ettema (Creative Brush Studio)

Julia Hunter (Creative Brush Studio)

